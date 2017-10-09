TV chef Nigella Lawson is coming to Meadowhall - and fans will get the chance to meet her

TV chef Nigella Lawson is set to cook up a storm in Sheffield later this month - when she comes to Meadowhall to meet fans.

The self-styled domestic goddess will be signing copies of her latest book, At My Table, at the shopping centre's WHSmith brancj from 5pm on October 26.

Fans of the bestselling author and television host are invited to purchase a copy of the book to be signed at the meet -and-greet event.

The 57-year-old first made her breakthrough in 1998 with her debut cookery book How To Eat. Her second book, How To Be A Domestic Goddess was also a best-seller and she made her TV debut in 1999 with the series Nigella Bites.

Since then, she has penned a series of best selling cookery books and hosted a number of television food shows, selling more than three million books to date.