TV company searching for real-life forbidden romances

A TV company inspired by a Yorkshire couple's romance against the odds is looking for real-life 'Romeo and Juliets'.

7Wonder are currently producing Love Against The Odds, a series based around couples who are facing disapproval and opposition from their families and friends.

Leeds couple Imran and Sukhvinder Javeed, who appear on the current series of Big Brother, have shone a spotlight on relationships that cross religious boundaries, as Imran is a Muslim and Sukhvinder a Sikh. They married at the age of just 17 after dating secretly.

The producers are searching for lovers who are from different religious or cultural backgrounds, or whose families disapprove of their choice of partner for other reasons.

The programme will eventually explore the changing face of British relationships through the experiences of young couples.

If you are interested in taking part, visit www.loveagainsttheodds.com/latodr or email relationships@7wonder.co.uk.