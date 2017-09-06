TV crews take over Woodhouse Moor for filming of new drama

Have your say

TV crews have been spotted in Leeds today as filming continues on a new drama.

Rollem Productions are using Woodhouse Moor as a unit base while filming new ITV series Girlfriends in nearby Hyde Park.

Girlfriends is written by Leeds-based Kay Mellor, and tells the story of three middle-aged women struggling with the responsibilities and changes of their later years.

The drama covers topics such as divorce, widowhood, caring for elderly parents and the arrival of grandchildren.

It stars established screen veterans Phyllis Logan, Miranda Richardson and Zoe Wanamaker in the lead roles.

Several of Kay Mellor's previous dramas have also been set or filmed in her home city, including Love, Lies and Records, which was shot at locations including Leeds City Museum back in April.