TV preview: Doc Martin

Martin Clunes returns to play the nation’s favourite grumpy medic in a new series of Doc Martin for ITV.

After having therapy to save their marriage in the last series, Doc Martin and wife Louisa (Carlone Catz) face the challenge of living happily together with their baby James Henry.

Clunes says: “The Doc is as obstinate as ever, but he is trying his best to be a better husband and father.”

Returning for series eight, Dame Eileen Atkins plays the Doc’s formidable Aunt Ruth.

Ian McNeice is back to play Bert Large, with Joe Absolom as son Al. Bert is desperate to make his home-distilled whisky a success, but there’s a shortage of customers. Meanwhile guests are not exactly flocking to Al’s bed and breakfast.

Wedding bells are ringing for unlucky in love PC Joe Penhale (John Marquez). He popped the question to the Doc’s nanny Janice Bone (Robyn Addison) in the last series and is looking forward to marital bliss.

There’s romance too for the doctor’s receptionist, Morwenna Newcross, played by Jessica Ransom. Morwenna and Al have become an item. But there’s devastating news for Morwenna when her parents return to Portwenn unexpectedly.

Doc Martin, ITV, Wednesday, September 20, 9pm