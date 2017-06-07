TV preview: The Loch

The beautiful shores of Loch Ness are the stunning backdrop for this new six-part drama starring Laura Fraser, Happy Valley’s Siobhan Finneran and John Sessions.

However, when the body of a local man is found at the foot of a mountain and a human heart is discovered on the shore of the loch the peace is shattered and the search for a serial killer begins.

Executive producer Tim Haines said: “Traditionally the Highland lochs have been an evocative source of mystery, but this series asks the question, what if one did still hold a dark secret?

“The Loch opens with a body weighted down in its depth and it soon becomes apparent that he is the first victim of a serial killer. As the body is hidden beneath the surface of Loch Ness, the residents of the local town Lochnefoy are blissfully unaware of its presence.

“However, when a second body appears, the idyll is rocked and a murder investigation gets under way.

“Like everyone, detective Annie Redford (Fraser) finds it hard to believe this is happening and Glasgow detective Lauren Quigley (Finneran) is brought in to head up the investigation and she is under no illusion about the darker side of human nature. Soon the secrets begin to bubble to the surface as they expose the cover-ups and lies that eventually lead Annie and Lauren to the killer.”

The Loch, ITV, Sunday, 9pm