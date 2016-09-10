TV star Webster discharged from hospital after nearly dying from Malaria

TV presenter Charlie Webster has been discharged from hospital more than five weeks after nearly dying from malaria she contracted in Brazil.

The 33-year-old Team GB ambassador, from Sheffield, fell ill during the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics and was diagnosed with a rare strain of the mosquito-borne disease after being taken to hospital on August 6.

The former Sky and ITV sports presenter was treated in the South American country before being flown on a medical flight back to the UK at the end of August, still in a serious condition, to be treated at St James’s Hospital in Leeds.

On Friday night she wrote on her social media accounts: “Hey, guess who?! After five weeks, I’m out of hospital, alive and finally recovering (even my kidneys have started to slowly improve)!

“A big thank you to the doctors in Rio and to the exceptional NHS and all the wonderful staff at St James’s for literally saving my life.

“I am so grateful for all your messages of support and to my family and friends who have been by my side throughout. Massive love.”

Webster, from Sheffield, had recently completed a 3,000-mile charity cycle ride from London to Rio when she became ill.

Her condition quickly deteriorated and she was put into a medically induced coma. Doctors diagnosed the rare strain of malaria and she underwent kidney dialysis.