TV tough guy Ross Kemp drafted in to boost Labour vote in Doncaster

Television tough guy Ross Kemp and EastEnders star Ross Kemp has given his given his support to Labour in Doncaster ahead of the General Election.

The actor and TV presenter, who is a keen supporter of the party, joined campaigners in Rossington and Finningley yesterday to bolster support for Caroline Flint who is seeking re-election in the Don Valley constituency.

Kemp, 52, who played hardman Grant Mitchell in the long-running BBC soap before launching a career as a documentary maker in some of the world's most dangerous war zones, manned phones and sported a red rosette while on the campaign trail in Doncaster.

The star has also campaigned for Labour in Wolverhampton and Sunderland in recent weeks.

Other candidates standing in Don Valley are Conservative Aaron Bell, the Yorkshire Party's Stevie Manion and Liberal Democrat Anthony Smith.