Twitter loves these Christmas tree angels representing stars we lost in 2016

A woman in York has caused a minor sensation on social media by using the angel decorations on her Christmas tree to pay tribute to celebrities who have died in 2016.

As well as adding angel wings to stars including David Bowie, Prince and Victoria Wood, she also added them to the EU and a Toblerone.

A Christmas tree made by a woman in York, paying tribute to all the celebrities who died in 2016.

A picture of the tree has been retweeted more than 500 times on Twitter and has received more than 1,000 likes.

The 36-year-old, who wants to remain anonymous, said: “I wanted to pay tribute and I wanted to cheer everybody up - 2016 has been a difficult year.

“Cutting out the EU angel was the one that made me shed the most tears. I added the tongue-in-cheek Toblerone as the star to give it balance and make people smile - otherwise it could be a bit macabre.”

Other famous faces featured on the tree are American entertainer David Gest, singer and poet Leonard Cohen, Willy Wonka star Gene Wilder and broadcaster Terry Wogan.

Actress Caroline Aherne, boxer Muhammad Ali, author Harper Lee, actor Robert Vaughn and singer Pete Burns have also been given cut-out wings and pipe-cleaner halos.

The faces of Coronation Street actress Jean Alexander, magician Paul Daniels, Beatles producer George Martin, actor Alan Rickman, Father Ted’s Frank Kelly, former First Lady Nancy Reagan and comedian Ronnie Corbett, who all died in 2016, feature.

The Toblerone tribute refers to its resizing last month, and there is a nod to the Brexit referendum.

The woman said: “I try to do something personal every year, whether it’s a tree of popcorn, cats or biscuits.”