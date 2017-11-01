Two 14-year-old boys charged with conspiracy to murder by Counter Terrorism police

Two 14 year old boys from Yorkshire have been charged following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing in the north east.

The boys, from Northallerton, were arrested on Saturday as part of an investigation supported by North Yorkshire Police.

They were charged this afternoon (Wednesday November 1, 2017).

The charges against the boys, who cannot be named because they are aged under 18:

Boy [A] is charged with Conspiracy to Murder and Aggravated Burglary

Boy [B] is charged with Conspiracy to Murder

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Thursday November 2, 2017).

DCC Lisa Winward of North Yorkshire Police, said:“We wholeheartedly understand the concerns shared by the communities in Northallerton and the wider area of North Yorkshire.

“However we would like to reassure the public that local officers are committed to ensuring the public remain safe, and are working hard to reassure those communities who have been affected.”

Stuart Carlton, Director of Children and Young People’s Services at North Yorkshire County Council, said; “We fully recognise that there are concerns as a result of this investigation. We are working with the police to provide reassurance to the local community, and in particular to the young people, parents and staff connected with this case and we will continue to provide support with our partners.”