Two Apache helicopters spotted flying over Leeds city centre

Eagle-eyed residents have been snapping photos of two Apache helicopters flying over Leeds this afternoon.

Hundreds of photos have surfaced on social media of the two Apache helicopters hovering the city.

The military aircraft were photographed by Twitter users landing on Leeds General Infirmary’s helipad this afternoon in what is thought to be a training exercise.

Apaches are operated by the British Army Air Corps, and are combat helicopters which were deployed frequently during the Afghanistan conflict. Prince Harry is a qualified Apache pilot.

@Willcraven said: "Not every day you see two Apache helicopters flying over Leeds."

@Chris_Lane1989 said: "Just managed to catch a picture of them leaving towards Elland Road."

@Kelly4Law said: "2 military Apache helicopters seen over Leeds central. All normal. Nothing to worry about."

