Two arrests after Dewsbury barn fire

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a barn fire in Dewsbury.

Officers at Kirklees District CID are appealing for information after the fire broke out between 10.45pm on Saturday and 12.30am on Sunday on farmland on The Common.

Police said that is believed the fire, which caused substantial damage to the barn, was started deliberately.

Two Dewsbury men, aged 42 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of arson and have been released under investigation.