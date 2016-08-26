Two arrests after man murdered in Sheffield

Police have arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of murder after a 47-year-old died in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to a house in Fox Walk in Walkley after reports that the 47-year-old had been assaulted.

He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The victim has not yet been formally identified, but his family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A 49-year-old man and a woman, 46, are in custody, after being held on suspicion of murder.

Police officers are at the scene and a cordon has been set up to allow detectives to carry out their enquiries.