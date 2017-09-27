Search

Two-car smash causes delays on Harrogate road

The scene of this afternoon's crash
An accident this afternoon caused delays for motorists in Harewood.

It happened just past 3pm on Harrogate Road, between Harewood House and Leeds Grammar School.

The driver of one of the cars involved, a Ford Fiesta and a Nissan Duke, was taken to Harrogate Hospital for a check-up for a suspected back injury.

West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted their apologies for delays to motorists as they cleared the scene.