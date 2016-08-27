Two charged over Sheffield murder as victim is named

TWO MEN have been charged with murder over an assault on a 47-year-old man - who has been named today as Craig Wild.

Emergency services were called to house in Fox Walk, Walkley at about 6.45pm on Thursday following reports that Mr Wild had allegedly been assaulted.

He was pronounced dead shortly after and a post-mortem examination concluded that he died from multiple injuries, including stab wounds.

South Yorkshire Police said two people have been charged in connection with his death.

David Webster, 49, of Leppings Lane, Hillsborough and Alison Moss, 46, of Fox Walk, Walkley, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with murder.

They have been remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday 31 August.

Detectives remain keen to hear from anyone who has any information about the incident.

People can call 101 quoting incident number 988 of August 25 2016.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.