Two critically injured after motorbike and car crash near Harrogate

Two people are in a critical condition in hospital after a car and motorbike crashed near Harrogate.

The crash happened at Saturday lunchtime on the B6161 between the village of Beckwithshaw and Briscoe Ridge Lane.

A 48-year-old man riding the black Aprilia motorcycle and a 47-year-old woman, from the Boroughbridge area, were both seriously injured. They were taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The driver of the red Volkswagen Golf, a 34-year-old woman from the Ripon area, suffered minor injuries.

Today police appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened at around 1pm.

The Volkswagen had been travelling towards Beckwithshaw from the direction of Leathley, while the motorbike was travelling in the opposite direction.

Both people on the bike were wearing black leathers, and the woman was riding as a pillion passenger.

Anyone who believes they saw either vehicle on the B6161 before the collision is asked to contact TC1050 Charles Ferguson, of the Harrogate Road Policing Group.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 2, quoting reference number 12160164967.