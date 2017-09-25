Two held over sexual assault of woman in York

Have your say

Two men are being held over a serious sexual assault in York.

Police launched an investigation following the offence in the Bootham and Marygate area of the city, at around 10pm yesterday (Sunday).

The victim, a local woman, is now being support by specialist officers while enquiries continue, North Yorkshire Police said.

The two men arrested, both from York, are being held in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 12170171726.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.