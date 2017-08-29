Two homes burgled in Doncaster street

A car, electrical items and jewellery were stolen by burglars who targeted two homes in a Doncaster street.

Between 9pm and just before midnight on Thursday, August 24, burglars broke into two homes in Main Avenue, Edlington, after forcing their way in through the front doors.

A white Peugeot, electrical items and jewellery were taken from one of the properties.

Nothing is thought to have been taken from the other house.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.