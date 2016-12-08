Two hospitalised after West Yorkshire flat fire

Two people were hospitalised in West Yorkshire last night after the oven in a flat caught fire.
Firefighters donned breathing apparaus to enter the smoke-filled home in Skipton Road, Steeton, at around 9.45pm.
The crews from Silsden and Skipton used a hose reel to put out the flames before clearing the smoke using positive pressure ventilation.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire Service said: "Two people were given oxygen therapy for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital by ambulance.
"Smoke detectors were fitted and working at the time of the incident."
