Two hurt in Sheffield car crash

Two men were injured in a collision involving three cars in Sheffield.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Birley Moor Road at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

The collision involved a silver Citroen C3 being driven away from the city centre and a black Renault Clio and a blue Volkswagen Golf heading in the opposite direction.

A 53-year-old man, who was a passenger in the C3 was treated at hospital for serious facial and torso injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The 23-year-old male driver of the Clio was treated for a minor neck injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting incident number 821 of June 24.