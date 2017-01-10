Two in hospital after Barnsley crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a car carsh in Barnsley which left two people in hospital with serious injuries.

At around 5.45pm yesterday (Monday), South Yorkshire Police attended a road traffic collision on the A629 Halifax Road in Barnsley.

It was reported a silver Ford Fiesta had been travelling from Thurgoland toward Wortley, when it collided with a silver Honda and white BMW on the opposite side of the carriageway near to the junction with Crane Moor Road.

The drivers of the silver Ford Fiesta and the BMW were taken to the Northern General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, who saw the collision or the silver Ford Fiesta travelling along the A629 prior to the collision, to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 823 of the 09 January.