Two in serious condition after crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious crash in Castleford this morning.

The incident happened at 8.05am on Queens Park Drive and involved two cars - a green coloured Vauxhall Corsa and blue coloured Rover 45.

As a result two local men were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Their injuries are described as serious.

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or the manner in which the vehicles were being driven immediately before the crash.

Call the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Unit on 101.