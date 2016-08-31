Two killed after car being chased by police crashes into family

A car being chased by police has ploughed into a family leaving two people dead.

Witnesses described the horror of the aftermath of the smash on Wednesday in south-east London, which saw the pursued car crash into a group of four pedestrians.

One witness who helped with the aftermath said a woman in her 30s or 40s and a child aged around 10 had been killed

One man who lives near the scene said: “It was a horrific scene on a sunny afternoon in a sleepy place.”

He said that a black car was being chased by two police BMWs when it tried to turn into Lennard Road, Penge.

“He lost control and ploughed into a family that was walking on the pavement down Lennard Road.

“People were trying to lift a car off a little girl. The police officers that were chasing were distraught,” the man said.

Another eyewitness, who also did not want to be named, said that apart from the two people who died, he saw two casualties who were children being taken away by ambulance.

Scotland Yard said: “At approximately 2.05pm on Wednesday August 31 a car was in collision with a number of members of the public in Lennard Road.

“The car was being pursued by police at the time of the collision. London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended - two people have been pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the car has been arrested and remains in custody at a south London police station.”

Watchdog the Independent Police Complaints Commission has been informed and is sending investigators to the crash scene.

Scotland Yard’s internal standards department has also been told.