Two men arrested over Rotherham assault

TWO MEN have been arrested in connection with an assault of another man in his 20s in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident happened around 6.30pm on Friday night.

It was reported that a 27-year-old man was attacked on Doncaster Road, suffering injuries including cuts and bruising.

Two men, aged 23 and 29-years-old have been in arrested in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information, should contact 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 1101 of 9 September.