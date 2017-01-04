Two men bailed following M62 fatal shooting

Police have released two men on bail after a group of five were arrested following the shooting of a man on the M62 near Huddersfield.

The 28-year-old was fatally injured by police firearms officers when a number of cars were detained near the motorway slip road.

Three men involved in the incident remain in custody and two, aged 26 and 30, have been bailed pending further inquiries. All five were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear.

