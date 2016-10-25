Two men charged with the murder of Ricky Walker

Two men have been charged with the murder of Richard Ian Walker, known as Ricky, and will appear before Scarborough Magistrates' Court this morning.

The men aged 42 and 39 were charged with the murder of 50-year-old Ricky Walker yesterday evening (Monday October 24).

Richard Ian Walker

They have been remanded in custody and will appear at Scarborough Magistrates' Court at 10am on Tuesday, court room 2.



Both men have also been charged with two counts of robbery which occurred in Scarborough, one between 12 and 15 October 2016 and the other on 14 October 2016. The robbery charges are not connected to Ricky Walker.

Mr Walker was found dead in a flat in Princess Street on October 19 at around 4.30pm.

A 54 year old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder overnight Friday into Saturday, has been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

Another 54-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, has been released with no further action.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information to assist the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Dai Malyn, Head of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “Ricky Walker’s injuries were the result of a violent and sustained assault. Detectives are carrying out a detailed investigation to establish the events leading up to his death at the flat on Princess Street at around 4.30pm last Thursday.

“To help our enquiries, we are keen to trace Ricky’s movements since the morning of Tuesday 18 October 2016 to the time of his death on Thursday. We believe Ricky was wearing a grey cap, dark jacket and was often seen to be carrying a satchel-type bag.”

Det Supt Malyn added: “The last known sighting of Ricky alive was on Wednesday 19 October 2016 at 3.15pm on St Helens Square, Scarborough. There was an altercation between an elderly couple driving a dark-coloured Vauxhall estate car. We know Ricky wasn’t involved in this altercation, but that he was a nearby witness to it.

“I am appealing for the couple from the car to come forward as soon as possible as we believe they may have important information that could assist the investigation.”

If you can assist the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, press 2, and ask to speak to the Scarborough Serious Crime Team. Or call the Incident Room on 01609 643252.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12160190924 when providing details about this incident.