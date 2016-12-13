Two men convicted of murdering Bradford father

TWO men are facing life sentences after they were found guilty of murdering a Bradford father.

Amjad Khan and Ismail Khan were today (Tues Dec 13) convicted by a jury at Bradford Crown Court of the murder of Imran Khan.

Amjad Khan

Imran Khan, 30, was shot and fatally wounded in Round Street, Bradford on June 6..

Amjad Khan, 31, of New Cross Street, West Bowling and Ismail, 32, of Masham Place, were remanded in custody to be sentenced tomorrow (Wednesday).

Two other Bradford men were sentenced today in relation to the same incident.

Qasim Khan, 18, of Ryan Street and Rizwan Iqbal, 19, of Parkside Road, were sentenced to two years and 18 months respectively after they were found guilty of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Speaking after the verdicts , Detective Chief Inspector Ian Scott, of the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team, said:

"Two men have been found guilty of Imran's murder and this brings our investigation to a conclusion.

"Our thoughts remain very much with his family at this time, particularly his young daughter who was born shortly after his death and will sadly grow up without knowing her father.

"We hope these convictions will help to give them some comfort and some closure to what has been a very sad time for them.

"Imran was a much-loved member of his family and his death has had a massive impact on them, particularly those who saw him lose his life in such shocking and tragic circumstances."