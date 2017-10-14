Two men held after woman in her 80s robbed in Goole

Have your say

Two men have been held after an elderly woman was robbed in Goole.

The woman, who is in her 80s, was robbed on Adeline Street at around 12.30pm today (Sunday).

She was not hurt, police said.

Two men are now in custody in connection with the offence.

Police are searching for a potential witness to the robbery.

A blond haired man, driving a white Fort Transit van, is being asked to come forward.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 292 of October 14.