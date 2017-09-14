Two men in hospital after crash in Barnsley

Two men are in hospital after a crash involving a van and a lorry this morning.

Emergency services were called to Wombwell Lane, Barnsley, just before 5.40am after a collision involving a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a white arctic lorry.

The van driver, a man in his aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries.

A man in his 60s, who was driving the lorry, was also taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The road is closed while enquiries are carried out at the scene.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.