Two new directors at Sweco as firm eyes growth plans

Sweco has appointed two new members to its UK leadership team to head up its environment and energy business units as the company prepares for further growth.

The Leeds-headquartered engineering, environment and design consultancy has appointed Jen Hamilton to lead its environment unit, whilst Andy King will take of the energy unit.

Both are directors and have been with the consultancy for 10 and five years respectively.

Sweco now has five distinct business units comprising buildings, environment, energy, transportation and water and asset management, and these latest appointments ensure each unit is represented at board level.

The promotions also mark a period of successful integration since Sweco launched in the UK in April 2016, following its acquisition of Grontmij in October 2015.

Among the work it has been involved in includes the delivery of a district heating network connecting 53 buildings within the University of Glasgow estate to a new energy centre.

Together, the consultancy’s energy and environment teams are part of a consortium implementing Nemo Link, an electrical interconnector between the UK and Belgium. They are also providing design and environmental planning consultancy services for several energy schemes and have a market-leading position in on-shore wind.

Sweco’s UK managing director, Max Joy, said: “Our integration continues to progress at an excellent rate and we are very well placed to become even more successful.

“These additional leadership team appointments ensure our core businesses are aligned with market sectors in a way that creates many advantages for both our company and our clients. Importantly, the structure also enables pan-business representation on the leadership team giving further impetus to our collaborative multi-disciplinary approach.

“We’re very pleased to introduce Jen and Andy onto the leadership team. They are both highly capable individuals and great leaders, who have proven themselves to be assets to our business. We look forward to them helping deliver our controlled strategic growth plan.”

The consultancy employs 800 people in the UK and advises on major projects.

Sweco has its headquarters in the Chapel Allerton area of Leeds and consults nationwide via its network of offices in Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Maidenhead, Manchester, Newcastle, Peterborough and Solihull.