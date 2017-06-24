Two pedestrians killed in A64 crash between York and Scarborough

A man and a woman have died after being hit by a car as they crossed the A64 late last night.

The crash happened near the junction with Welburn between York and Scarborough shortly before 11pm.

Police have confirmed this morning a man and a woman, pedestrians believed to have been crossing the road, have died.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said officers had been called to the scene by ambulance crews at 10.55pm, and the road was closed in both directions as investigations were carried out.

The road reopened shortly before 4am.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to call NYP on 101, quoting reference 581/23.