Two people rescued from suspected arson attack at Sheffield flats

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a block of flats in Sheffield this morning.

Emergency services were called to the flats in Willey Street just before 6.40am and two residents had to be rescued.

An entire floor had to be evacuated whilst firefighters tackled the blaze.

South Yorkshire Police reported that no one was seriously injured, however, as a precaution two people were taken to hospital to be treated for potential smoke inhalation.

In a statement, the force said: “At this time, the fire is being treated as suspicious and an investigation is now underway to determine the exact circumstance surrounding the incident.

“A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson and currently remains in police custody.”

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the force on 101, quoting incident number 152 of June 27.