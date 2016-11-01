Two people trapped after car crashes near Ilkley Moor pub

TWO people were cut free from the wreckage of a car after it crashed on Ikley Moor last night.

Emergency services were alerted at around 7.10pm when the red Suzuki Alto crashed near the Cow and Calf pub in Hangingstone Lane.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said two people – both female – had been trapped in the wreckage.

They were rescued by firefighters from Ikley and Otley stations.

A police spokesman today said the 23-year-old driver and her passenger had been taken to hospital with what were believed to be back injuries.

He said the vehicle had since been recovered from the scene.