Two rescued from blaze caused by candle at Leeds high-rise flats

Two people were rescued by firefighters following a blaze at high-rise flats at Brewery Wharf on the edge of Leeds city centre.

Crews from across the county were sent to the fire on the second floor of the Regent Quay flats, in Bowman Lane, at around 1pm yesterday (Nov 6).

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, said: “The female occupant of the flat discovered the fire, which was caused by a candle which set fire to bedding, and raised the alarm and evacuated.

“The fire and smoke spread to the upper floors and two occupants, a man and woman, were rescued by firefighters after being trapped by smoke on the sixth floor and were taken to hospital.

“The occupant of the flat and the two rescued by firefighters suffered smoke inhalation. Their injuries are not believed to be serious at this time.

“At the height of the fire around 40 firefighters attended from Leeds and the rest of West Yorkshire.

The spokesman said the block has 45 flats and residents were not able to return last night due to the fire damage.

Nick Smith, area manager for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said yesterday: “Whilst this has been a significant fire, it has been dealt with quickly limiting smoke and fire spread to just half of the block.

“Due to the scale of the incident fire crews had to work hard to bring the fire under control and establish no-one else was inside.

“Fortunately the fire occurred on a Saturday afternoon when most people were up and about or out of the building.

“None of the other residents were injured. It has not affected our ability to keep West Yorkshire safe this Bonfire Night.

“Unfortunately residents will not be able to return to the building and whilst we understand this may cause some inconvenience, it is a precaution that has been taken for safety reasons and is unavoidable.”

