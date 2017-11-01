Two sought for early hours Hull assault

Police have released this image of two men they want to speak to in connection with an attack on a man in Hull.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was treated at hospital for facial injuries following the alleged assault which involved a group of men in Queen Victoria Square shortly before 3.20am on Sunday.

Two men, both aged 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further investigation. However, Humberside Police are appealing for help in identifying two further men, pictured.

One had blond hair and wore a black jumper. The second man was wearing a black top with a beige collar.

Anyone who can identify the men in the image is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting log number 160 of October 29.