Two taken to hospital after unattended pan sparks kitchen fire

A pan left unattended on a hob started a fire that left three people needing medical attention.

Firefighters and paramedics had to give oxygen therapy to the trio at the scene of a house fire in Grimsby last night.

Humberside Fire Service said two of the group – a man and a woman – were taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

A spokesman said the third person was treated at the scene by a first responder paramedic.

Firefighters were called to the home in Ariston Street at around 8.20pm as smoke filled the property.

They used breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a ventilation fan while tackling the kitchen fire.

The kitchen was damaged by fire, heat and smoke, with the smoke damage also spreading to the hallway.

Two smoke detectors were fitted by fire service staff afterwards.