Two teenagers 'seriously injured' after crash near main road in Bradford

Have your say

Two teenagers have been seriously hurt after an early hours crash in Bradford.

Police were called to Edderthorpe Street, Bradford, at around 2am today (Monday) after a white BMW collided with a gate post.

The car was travelling in the direction of Leeds Road and was close to the Hammerton Street junction when the crash happened.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 19-year-old woman, was also seriously injured.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 96 of September 18.