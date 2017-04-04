Two women suffer potentially life-threatening injuries in crash near Robin Hood's Bay

A ROAD has been closed this morning after two women suffered potentially life-threatening injuries when a car and a lorry were involved in a collision in Hawsker near Robin Hood's Bay.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the A171 in Hawsker at 7.46am today (Tues April 4) to reports of a collision involving an Iveco Eurocar lorry and a Renault Grand Scenic car.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The fire and rescue service and ambulance service attended the scene; two women have been taken to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.



"The road is closed and officers remain at the scene whilst we deal with the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the vehicles before the crash is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101."

North Yorkshire Fire Service said crews from Whitby, Robin Hood's Bay and Malton attended the incident.