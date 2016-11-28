Two-year-old hurt after quad biker 'deliberately' crashed into pushchair

A two-year-old was hurt after a quad biker 'deliberately' drove into a pushchair in Rotherham.

It happened at 5.30pm on Thursday, when a woman was walking along a path at Rolls Crescent, Rawmarsh, with a pushchair carrying her child.

Then a red quad bike drove towards the woman and police said it collided with the pushchair.

The pushchair rolled over, with the toddler still inside, and the child suffered facial injuries.

Police said the biker fled after the incident.

Acting Police Sergeant Tony Lee, from Rawmarsh Police Station, said: “This appears to have been a deliberate act by the quad bike rider and this has resulted in a small child being injured.

“This complete disregard for a woman and child’s safety is disgraceful and we need to identify the person responsible for this crime.

“We are investigating this as assault and would appreciate the help of the public and local community to trace this quad bike and its rider.”

The quad bike was red and the rider was wearing dark clothing and a helmet with white parts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.