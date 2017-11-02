Two youths appear in court charged with murder conspiracy

TWO 14-year-old boys have appeared in court charged with conspiracy to murder over an alleged plot to kill teachers and children.

The teenagers appeared before Leeds Youth Court today where they were remanded into secure accommodation.

The defendants, both from Northallerton, were arrested on Saturday, October 28, and have been charged following an investigation by counter terrorism police.

The teenagers appeared in the dock behind a glass screen, accompanied by three custody officers.

Both spoke only to confirm their name, address and date of birth.

The court clerk told the pair they faced a joint allegation of conspiracy to murder.

One of the youths also faces a charge of aggravated burglary.

No pleas were entered to the charges but lawyers for both teenagers indicated that not guilty pleas would be entered in due course.

The parents of both defendants sat in front of the dock throughout the 15-minute hearing.

Prosecutor Rachel Munday appeared in court via a video link and read out details of the evidence in the case.

The court heard the intended victims of the alleged plot were children and teachers.

Ms Munday also made an application for the teenagers to be held on remand until the next hearing.

She applied for the case to be committed to the Crown Court as the offences were regarded as “grave crimes”

No applications were made for bail and both boys were remanded into secure youth justice accommodation, under the care of North Yorkshire County Council.

Eric Watson, the solicitor representing one of the teenagers, said an application for bail would be made in due course.

District Judge David Kitson committed the case to Leeds Crown Court.

Both teenagers will next appear in court on December 4.