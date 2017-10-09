UK firms subjected to 600 web attacks every day

British businesses were subjected to more than 600 cyber attacks a day during the third quarter of this month, researchers, with firms subjected to increasing numbers of remote desktop application attacks.

Web firm Beaming today published data showing that between July and September, the average UK firm experienced 55,314 attempts by hackers to access their data or take control of IT systems.

Although the volume of cyber attacks on businesses was lower over the summer months than in the second quarter of the year, an increasing number of attacks on remote desktop applications, VoIP telephone systems and virtual private networks (VPNs) used to connect firms to remote workers.

Remote controlled security cameras and building control systems continue to be targeted at the greatest rate by hackers. Unauthorised attempts to take control of these systems accounted for 63 per cent of all cyber attacks in the last quarter.

Sonia Blizzard, managing director of Beaming, said: “The nature of corporate cyber attacks is shifting. While most still target relatively simple devices connected to the Internet of Things and information held in company databases, we are seeing evidence that hackers are turning their attention to technologies that support branch offices and remote workers.”