Ukip leader Diane James ‘resigns’ from role

UKIP leader Diane James has resigned the role after just 18 days, it has been reported.

One report suggested that she had been “deeply unhappy for personal reasons about her new role” while another suggested that she had quit because of her husband’s ill health.

Her departure, if confirmed, will raise speculation that her predecessor Nigel Farage could make a comeback. Mr Farage previously resigned before staying on and leading Ukip through the EU referendum campaign.

He then resigned as leader again.

There was no immediate response from the party to reports of Ms James’s resignation.

An MEP for South East England since 2014, 56-year-old Ms James was the Eurosceptic party’s first female leader and won the post by a wide margin after winning the backing of senior Ukip figures including Mr Farage.

But questions were raised about her commitment to the post after she declined to take part in hustings debates around the country with rival candidates.

Reports of Ms James’s abrupt departure sparked immediate speculation that Mr Farage might return to lead Ukip for a third time, after stints from 2006-09 and 2010-16.

But asked if he would consider returning as leader, Mr Farage told the Press Association: “Not for ten million dollars.”

Asked if he would take 20 million dollars, he said: “No I’m not coming back, I’m retired.”