"Up yours I quit": Employee resigns by leaving graffiti car in Leeds city centre

A disgruntled employee has quit their job by leaving a car covered in angry messages in Leeds city centre.

The white Mercedes daubed with ripostes such as 'worst boss ever', 'up yours I quit' and 'stick your job up your a***' was spotted parked outside the Queens Hotel on Thursday morning.

It was also seen on Albion Street.

It is not clear who the owner of the car is or which business they were targeting, but it is thought it could be a marketing stunt.

