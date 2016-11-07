UPDATE: Body found in serious blaze at farmhouse in South Yorkshire

The body of a woman in her 90s has been discovered by fire-fighters tacking a blaze at a farmhouse and one person still remains unaccounted for.

Fire crews were called to the farmhouse on Spout Lane in Stannington at about 3.10am.

The building was said to be “well alight” when firefighters arrived.

The fire is now under control but crews are continuing to damp down at the scene.

A fire spokesperson said that a joint fire and police investigation is now underway to establish the exact cause of the fire. Acorn Way and Acorn Drive, which were closed earlier this morning, have since been reopened.