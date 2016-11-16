UPDATE: CCTV images released of missing South Yorkshire man

Concern is growing for the safety of a man who disappeared after a shopping trip in South Yorkshire.

Steven Jackson, aged 50, has not been seen or heard from since he went shopping in Barnsley on Saturday.

Steven Jackson

Officers investigating the disappearance have released a CCTV image of Mr Jackson which was captured in Sports Direct in the Alhambra Centre on the day he vanished.

He was last seen at around 11.50am on Saturday.

PC Judd Read, said: “Steven often visits the countryside and we believe he may have travelled out of Barnsley, possibly to a more rural area.

“If you’ve seen him at all, or know where he is, please contact us so that we can make sure he is okay.

“We believe he is wearing a dark blue jacket, dark coloured jeans and is carrying a black rucksack. He is also using crutches and carrying a large red and white carrier bag.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.