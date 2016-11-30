UPDATE: Doncaster College and Yorkshire Water 'supporting police' in investigation into body found at sewage works

Doncaster College and Yorkshire Water say they are continuing to assist police in their investigation into a body found in a sewage treatment works located on the college's campus.

South Yorkshire Police were called to High Melton College, Doncaster at around 2.45pm yesterday following the discovery.

A spokesman for Doncaster College said: “We are helping police in their investigation on our site.

“It is likely that their crime scene investigation and underwater search teams will be there for a while.

“We cannot give any further information at this time.

“South Yorkshire Police are taking the lead on this.”

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said: "The body was found at our High Melton Waste Water Treatment Works which is located in the grounds of Doncaster College.

They added: "We are sad to learn of the discovery of a body at our sewage plant. We are doing everything we can to support the police with their ongoing investigations."

A police spokesman said: “Police were called following reports from workmen of a discovery of what appears to be a body.

“The dark and cold conditions prevented officers from accessing the body yesterday and so the scene was guarded overnight.

“An investigation is in its early stages and detectives are working alongside Yorkshire Water, underwater search teams and CSI officers to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Following news of the discovery members of the public and students at the college have taken to social media to share their shock.

Diane Taylor said: “OMG that poor workman finding someone like that.”

Roger Herring said: “This place is getting out of hand”

Lauren Lanni said: “Omg we was there yesterday.”

