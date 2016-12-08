Update: Driver taken to hospital after wagon collides with Leeds bridge

THE DRIVER of a wagon which collided with a bridge in Leeds this morning has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The 42-year-old man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with minor head, neck and back injuries, a police spokesman said

Emergency services were first called to Water Lane in Holbeck at around 6.45am after the wagon collided with a bridge

It is thought items in a skip on the back caught the bridge as the wagon tried to pass underneath.

The police spokesman said officers on the ground had advised closing the road until wagon could be recovered.

It has now been towed away and debris from the collision has also been recovered by the company which owns the wagon.