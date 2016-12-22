Update: Elderly man loses fight for life after being hit by Sheffield tram

An elderly man has died after being hit by a tram in Sheffield, police confirmed tonight.

The 81-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was hit by the tram near to the Woodbourn Road tram stop at around 10.10am Thursday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "He was immediately taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, however, died today. His family have been informed."

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who witnessed the collision to come forward.

The tram was travelling along Woodbourn Road in the direction towards Meadowhall at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 299 of 22 December 2016.