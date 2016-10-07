UPDATE: Fire-fighters to remain at scene of Leeds warehouse fire over weekend

MOre than 35 fire-fighters continue to deal with a fire at an industrial site in the Cross Green area of the city.

Fire crews from across the entire West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service have been at the incident at the Allied Glass warehouse and bottle decoration centre in Cross Green since getting the call just after midnight today.

Seven crews plus supporting officers continue to fight areas still burning in the large single-storey building involved in the storage of large quantities of glass.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said it was likely the brigade would remain on site over the weekend.

Group Manager Gary Clare, Incident Commander, said: “Firefighters have done an excellent job in containing what has been a very serious fire.

“They have prevented it from spreading to surrounding buildings. The building structure is now unstable and for that reason we cannot commit firefighters inside it so we are tackling the areas that are still burning from outside using aerial jets.

Firefighters at the scene of a large fire at Allied Glass. Picture by Simon Hulme

“The fire has caused disruption to the local community and we thank them for their patience as we work as expediently as possible to make the area safe.”

A fire investigator is onsite however it is likely that their investigations will take some time and roads in the area are currently closed, particularly Cross Green Way. There are no reports of anyone having being injured in the fire.

The fire engines onsite are from Hunslet, Leeds, Rothwell, Bradford, Rawdon, Illingworth and Killingbeck stations.

An Allied Glass statement read: “There has been a fire at one of our Leeds sites this morning. This incident has occurred at our warehouse and bottle decoration facility.”

Firefighters at the scene of a large fire at Allied Glass, Cross Green Way, Leeds.7th October 2016 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

