Update: Five arrests after Bradford to Leeds police chase crash

Five people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a suspected stolen car being chased by police from Bradford to Leeds.

Police have confirmed a white Hyudai Tucson, which was heading towards Leeds on the wrong carriageway, was involved in a crash with two other cars.

At least one of the Hyundai's wheels ended up on the roof of a black Fiesta after the crash, which happened on Leeds Ring Road near the Sainsbury's Local store in Farnley.

Fire crews from Leeds and Stanningley were called to the scene of the incident just after 6.30pm yesterday. (June 23)

Robert Myers, watch commander at Leeds Fire Station, said two men were out of the Hyundai when crews arrived and firefighters administered first aid to them at the scene.

A man and the woman in the rear passenger sweat of the Tucson were extricated by fire crews using hydraulic cutting equipment.

They were taken to Leeds General Infirmary suffering from suspected spinal injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Tucson were arrested by police at the scene.

Mr Myers said a woman from the Fiesta was taken to hospital suffering from a shoulder injury.

West Yorkshire Police today confirmed officers began a pursuit of the suspected stolen Hyundai on Tong Lane in Bradford just after 6.30pm.

A short time later, at 6.35pm, the crash happened on the ring road.

"As a result of that collision five people from the Hyundai were taken to hospital with what are described as non life threatening injuries," a statement read.

"Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident."

Police confirmed a referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.