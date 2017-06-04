UPDATE: Four men taken to hospital after shooting at Doncaster pub

Four men were taken to hospital with gunshot injuries after a shooting outside a Doncaster pub.

Police say it is believed 'persons unknown' pulled up outside the pub close to Bella Pizza on Acacia Road in Cantley and opened fire just before 11.30pm on Friday night.

A car with its back window smashed in. Picture: Marie Caley/The Star/DFP

The men, aged 19, 20, 22 and 41, were rushed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary shortly after but there injures are not thought to be overly serious.

A police helicopter and armed units were deployed to the scene and the pub and surrounding shops were cordoned off through the night.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information is being urged to call police on 101 quoting incident number 1327 of June 2.